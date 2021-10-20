Jack Vidgen shared a BTS glimpse at his latest Botox procedure. Instagram | @jack.vidgen

The fan guesses fell on both ends of the spectrum, ranging from "filler" to "a root canal" to "a** bleaching". These were, unsurprisingly for the latter two, incorrect.

One follower, however, hit the nail on the head when they wrote: "Botox".

"Bingo," Jack replied. He got the procedure done at The Manse Clinic in Sydney, NSW. The Masked Singer alum revealed that he sees the "amazing" nurse Patricia.

The clinic also shared their own look at the procedure, writing: "Patty and jack, the hardest working duo in showbusiness 🤩🤩🤩 @jack.vidgen."

Jack has been very open about his experience with cosmetic procedures over the years. Instagram | @themanseclinic

When it comes to his experience with cosmetic procedures, Jack has been very candid with his fans.

In 2019, the Voice alum spoke with Who magazine about receiving fillers after some fans were questioning if he’d had injectables.

“Oh yes, a hundred per cent,” he confirmed, before explaining that he thinks when it comes to your identity, he believes it’s “best to do whatever makes you feel good”.

“That’s the thing with me over the years I’ve been looking for my identity. I’ve been trying to find myself again and I’ve definitely experimented with filler and whatever, and there’s no denying that. I think it’s pretty obvious.”

He went on to liken lip filler to make-up, explaining it’s “not permanent”.

A year later, Jack spoke even more openly about changing his appearance with Yahoo Lifestyle, explaining that getting his lips done removed his insecurity and he saw the procedure a “positive thing”.

"If someone's happy... and they look like a circus clown... if they're happy, they're happy," Jack has said. Instagram | @jack-vidgen

However, the singer stressed that everyone should have autonomy over their own bodies and whether or not they decide to change their appearance.

“I’m not an advocate for changing how you look. It’s your own body and it’s very specific to everyone. I don’t think anyone needs anything,” Jack said in the same interview.

Most recently, the 24-year-old debated the necessity of fillers during his stint on I’m A Celebrity with former Real Housewives of Melbourne star, Pettifleur Berenger.

After Pettifleur told Jack that if it was her job to administer the filler and someone young like Jack who had “no reason” for it came to see her, she couldn’t perform the procedure.

Jack replied to Pettifleur’s qualms by explaining why there should be no stigma around these types of procedures. "If someone's happy... and they look like a circus clown... if they're happy, they're happy," he said.