Jack's (pictured) voice isn't the only thing that's changed over the years. Ten

After reuniting with the singer in the Australian jungle, fellow campmate Grant confessed he struggled to identify Jack, however, he described him as “cute” and a “Ken Doll”.

“Don't tell him, but I didn't recognise that it was Jack,” Grant told producers, reflecting on his reunion with the singer, who was only 13 when they first met.

“I saw him when he was a kid, when he won Australia's Got Talent. I read out his name as the announcement. He's all grown up. Yeah. He's like a human Ken Doll. He's cute.”

Despite the obvious changes, Jack has never shied away from speaking about his remarkable transformation and previously addressed rumours on the Kyle and Jackie O show in 2019.

Speaking to Jackie “O” Henderson and Sophie Monk, Jack admitted he achieved his polished look with injectables, but denied having any kind of surgery to enhance his youthful visage.

Jack (left in 2012 and right in 2019) has undergone a remarkable physical transformation since first debuting on AGT in 2011. Getty/Nine

“I've had filler done [in my lips],” Jack told the radio presenters, before adding that he understands why people are curious about his looks.

“People are welcome to have their opinion, it’s fine. I get that it comes with the territory [of being an entertainer], but for me I had an insecurity with my lips and I had the opportunity to not be insecure anymore and I did that and I'm happy.”

In a separate interview with Who in May 2019, Jack again addressed the criticism surrounding his noticeably larger lips, saying: “I think it’s best to do whatever makes you feel good.

“Over the years I’ve been looking for my identity. I’ve been trying to find myself again and I’ve definitely experimented with filler and whatever, and there’s no denying that.

“I think it’s pretty obvious. I’m so used to seeing those articles, because to me it’s not a big deal. To me, lip filler is like makeup, it’s like doing your hair ... It’s not permanent.

“I’ve never had any kind of plastic surgery or anything like that. I think it’s each to their own, whatever makes you happy. It’s such a small thing for me,” he added.

Then and now! Jack has never shied away from speaking about his remarkable transformation. Instagram

Jack also reflected on the first time he tried Botox, while speaking to James Weir on the podcast Not Here To Make Friends in 2020.

“I think I got it first when I was 19. I had these two creases in my forehead … I just tried it and they went away,” he said, while confessing he still dabbles with the injectable.

The 23-year-old also revealed that he first got veneers to enhance his smile during his time on Australia’s Got Talent in 2011.

“Between the semi-final and the final I got a full set of veneers, and then when I came back everyone was like, ‘What the f**k?’”

“It was just something I wanted to do and I could afford it all of a sudden and I was like, why not?” he said.