The Queen has relocated to Windsor Castle, where she will be in self isolation until after Easter in mid-April, while Prince Charles remains at Clarence House, the home he shares with wife Camilla.

Meghan's friend said with Harry, Meghan and Archie holed up in Canada, he 'feels a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere, but is grateful that they are all together as a family.'

Back home in the UK, Harry's brother, Prince William is preparing to act as regent for his grandmother.

The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock announced that 'within the coming weeks' citizens aged 70 and over will be forced to stay at home for an extended period, in a bid to protect them from the deadly COVID-19, better known as coronavirus.

The virus is more deadly to people over the age of 70 and with health issues.

Thus, Elizabeth and Charles will have to step down from their royal duties, making the Duke of Cambridge regent.

As of Tuesday morning, it's been proven that royals aren't immune to the international pandemic.

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has gone into quarantine, after he tested positive for the virus on Thursday, People reported.

The 59-year-old confirmed the shocking news to Austrian TV channel oe24, when his flu-like symptoms turned out to be COVID-19.