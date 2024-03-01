Isabelle and Alex announced the exciting new on December 8, 2023. Instagram

Isabelle and Alex revealed the birth of their baby on December 8, 2023, sharing the news on Instagram.

Isabelle captioned the post saying, "RUBY EMILY RICHARDS. The female body is truly incredible. My daughter is here and the experience was grounding and empowering."



"@embracejaclynw we trusted you and you held us 🩺🤍 @ajrichards6 so honoured to see you become a besotted father 🥹🥰 I’m hormonal and in a love bubble. More to come soon," she continued.

Alex also shared a heartfelt message for Isabelle and his newborn daughter.

"This little one just changed my life 💕👶🏼 Ruby Emily Richards, you have no idea how loved you are going to be," he wrote.

"You instantly gave me another purpose in life. I can’t wait to watch you grow. @isabellesilbery your feminine energy when you brought her into the world was so powerful. You’re amazing ❤️."

Ruby is name after Emmie's (Isabelle's grandma) aunty. Instagram

She later took to Instagram to reveal the beautiful reason behind Ruby's name...

"My heart explodes 🥰," she wrote.

"Ruby was the name of Emmie’s Aunty who adopted her when she was orphaned at the age of 9.

"She saved Emmie from the horrible orphanages back in those days and cared for her like she was her own daughter.

"I hope our Ruby inherits generations of maternal resilience and Emmie’s cheeky sense of humour 😛."

Ruby is just adorable! Instagram

Isabelle has also been very open about the birth of little Ruby, sharing the full story with Mamamia.

"The night before, I was a basket case of emotions, my head spinning with anxiety. Would I be a good mother to both my children equally? Blending our family felt complicated," she told the publication.

"This baby was the first for me and Alex and a part of me was grieving for the time where it was just my son and I. Being nearly 40, would my body know what to do? Would an induction mean a bad outcome?

"I'd been in two minds about an induction but given my first fast and traumatic labour, it sounded like a favourable option."

Isabelle then went on to reveal the unexpected experience of Ruby's birth...

"Alex went off to grab us some coffee and my breakfast tray arrived," she said. "But, I started to feel like I was in the throws of full blown labour. The pelvic pressure became impossible to ignore and I called for the midwife again."

Isabelle then asked her midwife to examine her again but she said it was "too early", before going to the nurses station to tell the midwife in charge.

"The doors burst open to my room and gloves were slapped on. Finally, the examination. I held on to my mother-in-law's hand, the other hand clutching onto the epidural top-up button like it was my lifeline," Isabelle shared.

"'Her head is right there,'" I heard the midwives muttering to each other."

