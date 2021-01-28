The Irwin's have teamed up with Hollywood celebrities for such a good cause. Instagram

On Wednesday, American actor Rainn Wilson - who you may recognise as Dwight Schrute from the American version of the TV show The Office - took to his Instagram to announce his latest environmental endeavour, featuring the wildlife warriors.

"Tomorrow!" he wrote "Tune in on @SoulPancake's YT channel for our #MakeEarthCoolAgain Science Jam livestream with @ArcticeBasecamp and a bunch of our climate + celebrity friends! Watch 10 AM PT/1 PM EST!".

The livestream is being co-hosted by Rainn Wilson himself and Jamaican-born actress Parisa Fitz-Henley.

The special event, which is currently being streamed, is featuring some of America's biggest names including actor Robert Downey Jr., musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas, rapper and comedian Dave Burd, and hosts The Property Brothers.

Robert Irwin announced he would be taking part in the livestream on his Instagram story last night, writing "Very happy to be talking all things climate change with @rainnwilson as part of 'Make Earth Cool Again'.

The Irwin family used their time on the livestream to talk about the severe damage of the Australian bushfires.

Terri told Rainn that there were 25 milllion acres and 3 billion animals lost in the wreckage.

Robert followed his mum's lead by discussing the damage inflicted upon Kangaroo Island, explaining the family was particularly confronted by the severe destruction of the koala population caused by the fires.

"All of the road signs were completely melted off and it was just a field of bodies, it was really hard to see," Robert confessed.

"It hits home the fact that now is the time to be discussing climate change.

"These are conditions and weather patterns caused by fire that have never been seen on the planet so it's definitely given us even more passion to really shine a light on this."

Bindi then chimed in to explain the long-term effects of the bushfires, caused by climate change, on the planet.

"The knock-on effect is tremendous," the 22-year-old started, "It's not something where when the fire ends that's it, we all move on with our lives.

"Wildlife is affected for years and years and years to come and that's a recovery effort that is truly tremendous if they don't have another fire event and I feel in my heart that this is just going to keep happening."