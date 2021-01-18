“Season three of the award-winning series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, featuring Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, and Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, launches in Australia on Animal planet, Saturday 20th February at 6:30pm,” the statement read.

“The series features the Irwin family as they continue Steve Irwin’s mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become Wildlife Warriors to help protect and preserve our environment and its animals.”

After Australia Zoo unfortunately had to close for 78 days - due to the pandemic-that-must-not-be-named - the new season starts with the amazing news that the Irwins’ sanctuary is reopening.

Crikey! They're back. Animal Planet

Among the many close encounters in the wild, animal births and rescue missions the show is gearing up to provide a look at the aftermath of the Australian bushfires that ripped through the country, leaving devastation in their wake.

An entire episode is to be devoted to “the Irwins’ efforts to help as many animals as possible” who were affected by the shocking impact of the natural disaster.

While not shying away from the more upsetting aspects of mother nature, Crikey! It’s the Irwins is also taking a more Keeping-Up-With-The-Kardashians approach to showbiz as it delves into Bindi and Robert’s lives behind the scenes.

Bindi and Chandler announced they were expecting a mini Wildlife Warrior in August 2020. Instagram

“This season will also follow personal family milestones as newlyweds Bindi and Chandler prepare to welcome their own little Wildlife Warrior to the world, and Robert learns how to drive with the help of Terri and Bindi in his dad’s iconic old ute.”

It looks like the Irwin’s are more than dedicated to keeping the late Crocodile Hunter’s legacy alive, spreading their love and knowledge of wildlife loud and clear – all while sharing their personal lives with the adoring public.

And with Bindi and Chandler’s mini Wildlife Warrior due in the coming months, we can’t wait to see the new bub join the pack!