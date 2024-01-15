Because who doesn't love a good old fashioned water fight in the pool? Especially on a hot summer's day. Simply fill the cannon up with pool water and get firing!

SHOP NOW

Make a splash while building underwater skills and confidence with this diving kit - complete with colourful streamers and a ring.

SHOP NOW

Pretty in pink, this unicorn floatie will make your little girl's day as she gallops around the surface of the water for some classic fun in the sun.

SHOP NOW

In a variety of fun animal designs, these aren't your average noodle. Your little one can atop the noodle while holding the head of the animal - and they're great for playful pool fights.

SHOP NOW

Because is a pool really a pool without a beach ball? With a tie-dyed sorbet design, you will bounce into action with this inflatable toy - perfect for aquatic ball games.

SHOP NOW

Speaking of water pool games, this inflatable basketball hoop makes for oodles of summer fun for children and adults alike.

SHOP NOW

Think darts, but underwater. Place the mat on the bottom of the pool, drop the darts from above, then dive down and see how you scored. It's fun for the whole family.

SHOP NOW

Ready, set, go with this inflatable car toy. With deep seat room to avoid capsizing, your little one will have the time of their life pretending and drive on water.

SHOP NOW

Who doesn't love some water volleyball? This clear Volley Ball set includes a glittery net and ball for your days in the pool. Or you can use that beach ball we mentioned earlier.

SHOP NOW

Elevate your next pool party and put your aiming skills to the test with this aquatic game of pool pong. Simply try to get the balls into the cups - the one with the most goals, wins!

SHOP NOW