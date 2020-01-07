Conversations between the I’m A Celebrity campmates took a serious tone on Monday, when Ryan Gallagher confessed to Charlotte that he’d once had an eating disorder. Instagram

Charlotte replied: “Yeah, I’ve had panic attacks.”

He continued: “And then for two years, because I had a fear of vomiting, I wouldn’t eat. And then because I wouldn’t eat, I’d feel sick, and so I was, like, anorexic for two years.”

A seemingly shocked Charlotte chimed in: “You were anorexic?”

While discussing fears and phobias, the 31-year-old tradesman admitted to Charlotte that he’d had an unhealthy aversion to food that he managed to overcome. Network 10

Ryan replied: “Yeah, I’ve got photos – I looked like a surfboard. So that was a real phobia of mine, and then I conquered that and got over it.”

He added: “That’s one thing I’ve done, and now I’ve done heights,” referring to his recent bungee jump out of a plane on the premiere episode.

Ryan’s candid confession comes after the first 10 campmates were joined by two more surprise celebrity contestants on Monday.

Charlotte seemingly appeared shocked by Ryan's candid confession. Network 10

And when the time finally came to meet the new people, the campmates found out they were going to be joined by AFL footballers Dale Thomas, 32, and Billy Brownless, 52.

Billy used to play for Geelong during the '80s and '90s, while Dale played for Collingwood and then Carlton, until he retired at the end of last year, after his contract wasn’t renewed.

The surprise arrivals came after the first 10 campmates made their jungle debut on Sunday.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out OF Here! continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.