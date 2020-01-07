Charlotte replied: “Yeah, I’ve had panic attacks.”
He continued: “And then for two years, because I had a fear of vomiting, I wouldn’t eat. And then because I wouldn’t eat, I’d feel sick, and so I was, like, anorexic for two years.”
A seemingly shocked Charlotte chimed in: “You were anorexic?”
Ryan replied: “Yeah, I’ve got photos – I looked like a surfboard. So that was a real phobia of mine, and then I conquered that and got over it.”
He added: “That’s one thing I’ve done, and now I’ve done heights,” referring to his recent bungee jump out of a plane on the premiere episode.
Ryan’s candid confession comes after the first 10 campmates were joined by two more surprise celebrity contestants on Monday.
And when the time finally came to meet the new people, the campmates found out they were going to be joined by AFL footballers Dale Thomas, 32, and Billy Brownless, 52.
Billy used to play for Geelong during the '80s and '90s, while Dale played for Collingwood and then Carlton, until he retired at the end of last year, after his contract wasn’t renewed.
The surprise arrivals came after the first 10 campmates made their jungle debut on Sunday.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out OF Here! continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.