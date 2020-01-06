First up, was celebrity chef and co-host of The Living Room, Miguel Maestre, who was the first confirmed campmate to be joining the group this year. Network 10

When asked about which type of animal, insect or reptile he is most worried about encountering, the culinary larrikin made light of the question.

“They should be worried of myself. If I’m hungry… I will get every reptile and animal and start chopping them in to the paella,” the 40-year-old father-of-two said.

Joining Miguel in the jungle is British reality TV star Charlotte Crosby, 29, who found fame on the MTV show Geordie Shore. Network 10

As an RUOK? Ambassador, Miguel has chosen to make the Australian non-profit suicide prevention organisation as his charity.

Taking to her Instagram last week, Charlotte revealed she was joining this year’s group of celebrities in South Africa, saying: “This is going to be crazy!”

Next up was former host of Seven’s Daily Edition, Tom Williams, who “once famously lost his shirt” when he appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2005. Network 10

Charlotte, whose chosen charity is Autism Speaks, recently broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Love Island UK star Joshua Ritchie, 25.

"I am done with boys. I think I just need some time on my own but who knows what could happen in the jungle? That’s how Jane met Tarzan right?" she quipped.

The next campmate was Sri Lankan-Australian comedian and actor Dilruk Jayasinha, 34, who is best known for his role as Ashan on the ABC TV show, Utopia. Network 10

Tom recently told The Sunday Telegraph he hopes audiences aren’t expecting tto see the same fit bod they saw back then.

The 49-year-old’s chosen charity is Red Kite, which provides support to children and young people with cancer, and their families.

Former Married At First Sight hunk Ryan Gallagher has also taken the plunge and joined the other celebs this year. Network 10

The Logie Award-winning actor revealed that he chose the Parkinson’s Disease research organisation, Shake It Up, because his father had been diagnosed with the condition.

Since appearing on the reality dating show, Ryan has appeared on The NRL Footy Show and has hosted numerous segments on the Nine Network.

Star of the big stage, Rhonda Burchmore, 59, also danced her way onto the jungle on Sunday night. Network 10

Speaking candidly on Sunday, Ryan told viewers that he chose the National Breast Cancer Foundation as his charity because his mother is currently battling the disease.

With more than 30 years’ showbiz experience, the flame-haired beauty has appeared in many smash hit stage productions, including Mamma Mia! and the original Hot Shoe Shuffle.

Also heading into the jungle is comedienne and radio announcer, Tanya Hennessy, who previously said appearing on the show provided an opportunity to eat specialised cuisine. Network 10

Rhonda’s chosen charity is NeuRA – a not-for-profit organisation that prevents, treats and cures brain and nervous system diseases, disorders and injuries.

“I really wanted the opportunity to eat the anus of an animal and you just can’t get them at Coles,” Tanya previously quipped.

Former Love Island star, Erin Barnett, 24, has also taken a break from her glamorous life so that she can be a contestant on I’m A Celeb this year. Network 10

Like Miguel, Tanya’s chosen charity is RUOK? which aims to empower everyone to meaningfully connect with others while supporting anyone who is struggling with life.

The blonde beauty, who has selected Endometriosis Australia as her chosen charity, said the thing she is looking forward to the least is having to clean up after people.

“Cleaning other people’s poo, because I know what they have eaten on the trials. Like guts and anus. Yuck,” she said.

Radio announcer and television personality, Myfanwy Warhurst, who has chosen Pets Of The Homeless as her charity, said there are several potential challenges in the jungle. Network 10

“I’m a highly anxious middle-aged lady. Spiders, heights, it’s all in my wheelhouse of terror,” she quipped.

The final campmate to join the celebs is comedian and writer Nikki Osborne, who previously was a host of the late-night interactive quiz series, Quizmania.

When asked about her reasons for going into the jungle, Nikki joked: “My management said it would be much easier to sell tickets to my stand up if people knew who I was.”

Nikki’s chosen charity is Autism Spectrum Australia.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out OF Here! continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.