With the finale of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!only a week away, viewers are patiently waiting to learn who will be crowned this year’s Jungle King or Queen.
However, the finale excitement has been tainted due to recent allegations made by former contestant Ajay Rochester, who has sensationally claimed that the show is “fixed”.
WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's Domenica Calarco talks about MAFS scandal
The former The Biggest Loser host, who was on I’m A Celeb in 2019, has alleged the fine print in the contracts gives power to the network to pick a winner, even if that’s opposed to public votes!
“In the contract, it says right at the end, that Channel Ten can choose to elect a winner regardless of the votes,” she confessed in a series of videos.
“It also says Channel Ten can decide when the contestants are eliminated, with or without the voting.”
Former I'm A Celebrity... Get MeOut Of Here! contestant Ajay Rochester has claimed the show is rigged.
Ten
There was more to her revelations, with Ajay, 54, confessing chefs always stayed longer due to their valuable cooking skills, as well as “Channel 10 talent”, and that the network often “groom” people for upcoming shows.
In another candid confession, Ajay maintained she was instructed to film an “exit interview” about her time on the show three days before the actual elimination and voting lines had opened.
WATCH: I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trailer
Ajay admitted that she took part to gain funds for her permanent residency.
“Every single celebrity is getting paid,” she revealed. “They’re not doing it for charity; they’re doing it for money.”