There was more to her revelations, with Ajay, 54, confessing chefs always stayed longer due to their valuable cooking skills, as well as “Channel 10 talent”, and that the network often “groom” people for upcoming shows.

In another candid confession, Ajay maintained she was instructed to film an “exit interview” about her time on the show three days before the actual elimination and voting lines had opened.

Ajay admitted that she took part to gain funds for her permanent residency.

“Every single celebrity is getting paid,” she revealed. “They’re not doing it for charity; they’re doing it for money.”

