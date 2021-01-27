I’m A Celebrity star Jess Eva (pictured) has reportedly been rushed to hospital where she remains in a “critical” condition, after a lingering bug infestation in her ears worsened. Ten

“If you’ve been following Jess in the jungle, she was talking about having bugs in her ears and having those syringed out by a doctor,” Lawrence told listeners.

“There was some pupae or larvae in there and some fully grown bugs, so she had quite the menagerie in her ears… well, that situation has become critical.

“She is now in intensive care on morphine because the pain has become insufferable overnight, so she is in hospital. Jess you can't hear us, but our thoughts are with you,” he added.

When co-host Chris said it wasn’t like Jess to take a “sickie”, Lawrence agreed it must be serious because the radio star always comes to work.

Jess recently shared a carousel of snaps, which show doctors extracting little bugs from her ear canals. Instagram

The radio show frontman went on to say he especially feels bad for Jess given how he initially mocked her and questioned what kind of woman has bugs in her ears.

He told listeners: “I'll tell you what kind of a woman has bugs in her ears - a woman who's in intensive care on morphine because the pain is so extreme.

“I feel a little bit shame-faced that I didn't take it more seriously, I thought it was just that it was just a bit of a Jess wind-up… But it has taken a turn for the worse, so our love to you Jess.”

Jess first shared the shocking details of her ear infestation on Instagram in mid-January, when she captioned a confronting extraction snap: “Getting jungle bugs out of your ears.”

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Jess Eva reveals she's got "slimy" bugs in her ears

But despite doctors' attempts to completely clear Jess’ ear canals, as it turns out several other rogue bugs may have lingered inside her head.

“They only sucked out the jungle bug WINGS from my ears!” Jess captioned several follow-up snaps, which she posted on Instagram last week.

“After increased ear pain over the last week, I went back to the dr today. She said she’ll wash them out again. When she started to wash them out I heard a huge ‘OH MY GOD!! What is that!’

“On further inspection these huge, slimy, weird things were some sort of creature. ‘I think we just got the wings last time’ the dr said! The dr also said, the antibiotic drops I was using must have freed the little buggers up!

“Anyway, as much as I love having a piece of the jungle inside me, glad to have them out. Thanks for making my listening holes your home, weird slug things,” she added.