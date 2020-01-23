Erin dished the dirt on her campmates Channel 10

"My top three are Rhonda, Miguel, Charlotte," Erin told Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris during her exit interview.

"But Rhonda, she would look great with a crown on her head. She would. It would just suit her really well."

Erin and Rhonda were great pals in camp Channel 10

Erin and Rhonda were practically glued at the hip during their time in the jungle, with the reality TV star admitting through tears that it was hard to say goodbye to her close friend.

"Rhonda is like my best friend. She's like a mum but also a best friend. I'm going to miss her. She's the one that got me through most things," Erin said.

"Waking up right next to her was like, 'I love you, good morning'."

Erin was booted out of the jungle on Wednesday Instagram

'Bush Barbie' Nikki had opened up on Sunday when she left the show about who she thought would win.

"Rhonda [Burchmore], Rhonda for sure which is the biggest surprise because we got her out of her sequins," the 38-year-old said without missing a beat.

She added: "She just doesn't give up and she is mad."

"You have got to be mad to survive in there."