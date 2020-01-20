There's been a lot of talk from both Ryan and Charlotte about how much they like each other, then Charlotte put the brakes on a possible romance by saying she was just out of another relationship and didn't want to "make the same mistake again".

But on Sunday night, the confused couple finally got it on and had a fumble in the jungle.

Viewers watched as the pair finally pashed on the edge of the camp washing area.

"I'm sat in this position for a reason," Charlotte said, sitting on the edge of a washing up sink to Ryan, who was stripping off before taking a shower.

Ryan didn't miss his chance and quickly strode over to the reality star, putting his hands either side of her, and leaning in for a kiss.