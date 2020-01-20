Charlotte wrapped her arms around his neck, and then said: "Wait, wait. I'm scared to kiss with tongues."
Ex-MAFS star Ryan pulled away, but Charlotte wasn't going to let him go, and pulled him in close and started pashing him.
Their kiss seemed to go on and on, before Ryan walked away and tripped up over a stone.
"Play it cool, Ryan. Play it cool," he murmured out loud.
Charlotte then turned and ran away, saying it was because "she's shy".
"I have to because I'm shy," she yelled, as she ran back towards camp.
"That was good," Ryan said. "Used to it. My kisses always scare 'em away, don't worry."
Running into the diary room, Charlotte admitted in a pice to camera that she was freaking out: "My heart is beating so fast. I just kissed Ryan with tongues.
"I pashed and dashed," she admitted, before saying: "It was a good kiss."