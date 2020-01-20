Bush Barbie Nikki Osborne was voted off I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday night and became the second campmate to leave the show.
WATCH: Nikki Osborne predicts I'm A Celeb winner
Nikki became emotional while watching her best moments with show hosts Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris, admitting that she'll miss her jungle pals.
"I connected with Ryan [Gallagher], but Charlotte [Crosby] stole him, and Erin [Barnett] is good value, but I did love the waterfall," she said.
Nikki left the jungle on Sunday
Channel 10
The comedian also divulged who she thought would win the show.
"Rhonda [Burchmore], Rhonda for sure which is the biggest surprise because we got her out of her sequins," the 38-year-old said without missing a beat.
She added: "She just doesn't give up and she is mad."
"You have got to be mad to survive in there."
Will Rhonda take out the win?
Channel 10