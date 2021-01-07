Ash is baring it all in the Aussie jungle. Ten

“I started working at a gay bar,” Ash told former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield, of whom he is rumoured to have had a jungle romance with.

The comedian went on to explain that he took inspiration from the budgie-smuggler-clad go-go dancers in Santa Monica boulevard.

“I saw the money in the budgie smugglers,” Ash explained, “and I was like, I want that money.”

True to his word, the comedian promptly got a job in a Hollywood nightclub as a, what he deemed, “vodka shot boy”. But the charge of $5 per shot, of which he only got $1, wasn’t enough for the hustler.

Ash confessed that one night, while he was working in the bar, a man said to him, “hey mate, how much to suck on your nipple?” to which the now-business-degree-holder made some quick calculations and landed on the sum of $20.

According to Ash, there then became a “line for nipple sucks”.

“So, like, you’d buy a shot and then you’d get a chaser,” the comedian joked to Family Feud host, Grant Denyer - who has also revealed some risqué secrets since being in the jungle.

Along with most of the camp no doubt, his rumoured flame Abbie Chatfield was baffled by the star’s admission.

Is a jungle romance on the horizon?

“I don’t know what’s real and what’s fake with him,” Abbie told the camera in a later interview. “He definitely would do more than me for some money and good on him.”

Abbie’s fast friend and Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen seemed to empathise with Ash’s former gig, stating “if you work in the Arts you have to learn how to do…” he hesitated, “other jobs”.

At the end of the confessional, Grant Denyer offered the comedian a silver lining for his past profession, joking, “that business degree is really paying for itself”.