IGA supermarkets across the country will drop the prices of thousands of everyday items for the next three months as a means of helping shoppers during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The massive price drop will see the cost of 3000 products drop for the next three months (until August 29, 2023) as part of the supermarket giant's Low Prices Everyday initiative.

