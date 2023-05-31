IGA supermarkets across the country will drop the prices of thousands of everyday items for the next three months as a means of helping shoppers during the ongoing cost of living crisis.
The massive price drop will see the cost of 3000 products drop for the next three months (until August 29, 2023) as part of the supermarket giant's Low Prices Everyday initiative.
Prices on an additional 1200 in-store items will also now automatically be matched to the lowest regular shelf price in the likes of competitors Coles and Woolworths as part of IGA’s Price Match Program.
The move is the largest semi-permanent price drop IGA has ever introduced and is sure to make shopping for household essentials less of a burden during these financially difficult times.
Getty
Earlier this year in April, Coles locked in lower prices for three months across more than 370 grocery items, whilst Woolworths soon followed suit, dropping the prices on more than 450 winter essentials in-store and online.
Speaking to New Idea, a Woolworths spokesperson said that the initiative was a means of bringing some joy to their shoppers, many of whom are experiencing the ongoing impacts of the rising cost of living.
“We try to bring a little good to our customers every day, and this is an example of an act of kindness.”
“They often pop up on a discretionary basis and will vary across stores all over the country.”