Officially launching on Wednesday May 31, eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted the new flavour already on the shelves in their local stores.
Retailing for $6.80, the cake is described as a 'rainbow sprinkle vanilla mud cake, topped with white chocolate ganache, sprinkles, cookie pieces and a white choc drizzle'.
Based on images of the product, many say this limited edition offering resembles a giant cupcake.
The white chocolate, cookie-covered cake is available for a limited time only.
Tiktok (samantha.khater)
Speaking on their limited edition cake range, Woolworths Category Manager for Bakery, Chris Chase has said, "We know our customers look forward to the limited edition Mud Cake flavours we sell every year."
The public echo the excitement for their present offering with a TikTok commenter writing, "THAT LOOKS AMAZING. They should make it permanent."
"I’m Running 🏃🏻♀️yep! Cheers," another said.
Woolworths Chocolate Mud Cake
Woolworths
At the pinnacle of Woolworths' mud cake range is their OG Chocolate flavour. A true Aussie classic, the humble $6.40 cake is an occasion staple. Birthdays, anniversaries, and even weddings have been graced by the presence of this rich dessert, thus, it only makes sense that the supermarket expands their offering.