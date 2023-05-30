Woolworths have just expanded their mud cake range. For a limited time only, the supermarket giant has rolled out the Birthday Cake Mudcake - and it hits stores this week!

This new flavour joins Woolworths' limited edition mud cake range, which has seen the flavours of rocky road and mint cookies and cream enter stores nationwide.

WATCH: Woolworths' Birthday Cake Mudcake hits stores. Article continues after video.