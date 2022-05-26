Woolworths has announced an all-new Rocky Road Mud Cake. Supplied

Speaking on the launch, Woolworths Category Manager for Bakery, Chris Chase said: “We know our customers look forward to the limited edition Mud Cake flavours we sell every year.

“And this time, we wanted to create something exciting that combines our popular Mud Cake with a much loved Aussie treat.”

“The result is a decadent Mud Cake that has sentimental meaning to Australian households with the scent of raspberry and coconut topped with marshmallows combined with the rich, chocolate flavour reminding customers of a decadent Rocky Road dessert.”

The new Mud Cake flavour will be hitting stores next week. Supplied

Woolworths Rocky Road Mud Cake, made with no artificial colours or flavours, is available from June 1 at Woolworths supermarkets nationally.

The 600g cake can be enjoyed for $5.50 and joins other popular flavours such as the White Chocolate and Caramel Mud Cake.

The new launch comes at the perfect time – kick-starting winter with a new option to curb those late night sugar cravings.