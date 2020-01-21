Rumour has it that campmates on the latest season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here have been having sex behind the long-drop toilet in the jungle. Network 10

The publication also confirmed that there are, in fact, cameras behind the long-drop toilet, which would mean any hanky-panky would have been caught on film.

While the rumours of campmates “getting’ jiggy with it” may have been quashed, it appears things are staring to heat up between Charlotte and Ryan, despute them trying to be cool about it.

There's been a lot of talk from both Ryan and Charlotte about how much they like each other, then Charlotte put the brakes on a possible romance by saying she was just out of another relationship and didn't want to "make the same mistake again".

While the rumours of campmates “getting’ jiggy with it” may have been quashed, it appears things are staring to heat up between Charlotte and Ryan, despute them trying to be cool about it. Network 10

But on Sunday night, the confused couple finally got it on and had a fumble in the jungle.

Viewers watched as the pair finally pashed on the edge of the camp washing area.

"I'm sat in this position for a reason," Charlotte said, sitting on the edge of a washing up sink to Ryan, who was stripping off before taking a shower.

An executive producer for the network seemingly quashed the whispers, by confirming that the speculation that contestants are “bonking” on the show is false. Netwrok 10

Ryan didn't miss his chance and quickly strode over to the reality star, putting his hands either side of her, and leaning in for a kiss.

Charlotte wrapped her arms around his neck, and then said: "Wait, wait. I'm scared to kiss with tongues."

Ex-MAFS star Ryan pulled away, but Charlotte wasn't going to let him go, and pulled him in close and started pashing him.