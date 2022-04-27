With one in four set to win instantly from over $140 million prizes. Hungry Jacks

There are three ways to play and win. Firstly, the Instant Win: purchase any participating product for a one in four chance to win instantly. Secondly, the Collect to Win: peel and collect for a chance to win one of 10 $10,000 cash prizes. And thirdly, the Second Chance Draw which you can enter for more chances to win.

Just purchase any medium or large value meal, breakfast meals with hot drinks, or a Storm dessert to join the fun. Remember – the bigger the meal, the bigger the chance of winning.

Plus, this time around, winners have the ability to scan and stash their free food prizes on the HJ’s app to then redeem at the counter or drive-thru at their convenience.

Speaking about HJ’s UNO™, the fast food chain’s Chief Marketing Officer Scott Baird said they are “thrilled to bring back the partnership”.

“Hear us when we say that 1 in 4 wins instantly,” he said.

"That means that winning a car, holiday or $10,000 could be as easy as buying any of our delicious, flame-grilled meals, breakfast meals with coffee or $2 chips and peeling off an instant win. All prizes must end up in the hands of lucky customers, so we encourage all Aussies to try their hand and get involved.”

The promotion is running between Tuesday April 26 and Monday June 6. For full details on how to play, including the full prize list and terms and conditions, head here.