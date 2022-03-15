It might just be one of the best sales all year, and Afterpay Day is coming as soon as this Thursday, March 17.

With some of the most eye-watering sales just two days away, we're on the hunt for the best online finds to narrow down our shopping carts.

To prepare for the big day of shopping, most outlets have started dropping hefty sales on their websites, but we have our eye on TV deals this year.

So, scroll through to see all the best TV deals happening this Afterpay Day, so you can get the entertainment upgrade you’ve always wanted.