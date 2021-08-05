"Happy Birthday Dad. I love you." Instagram

They then followed with lyrics by Tim Rodgers that read: "I miss you like sleep. And there’s nothing romantic about the hours I keep.

"The morning when it starts. I don’t look so sharp," they continued. "Now I got a heavy heart."

The photos that Hugh shared included pictures from a holiday in Rome, the two of them on the set of Play School and together in a dressing room backstage, as well as a video of them singing together.

The sad news of Hugh's father passing was first revealed by Denis’ cousin Neville Quist who took to Facebook to share a touching tribute.

“Denis Sheridan my legendary cousin has exited the stage for the very last time,” Neville wrote.

“The King of Swing and former Lord Mayor of Unley who opened for Frank Sinatra at Sanctuary Cove has sadly passed away yesterday (Monday) surrounded by his beautiful loving family.”

It came just days after Hugh spoke to The West Australian about their father’s health battle.

“He’s gone into palliative care with cancer,” the Packed To The Rafters star told the publication.

“It’s been hard for all of us. We [Hugh and their fiancé Kurt Roberts] were planning to get married on New Year’s Eve, but I want Dad to be there, so we’re not sure.”