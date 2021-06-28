"I don't accept a label cause it limits me…" Getty

They then quickly went on to add: "And FYI; I AM still a human (non binary/bi/me/Hughman) but I'm in a monogamous relationship with another human, who I love.

"I don't accept a label cause it limits me… if you want it; take it. I chose zero labels for no other reason except the exclusion, limitations, separation, I believe are all one, deeeeep down. &…who knows? Why chose?!!

"Be you. Be true. Be free: to BE, to JUST BE… you, a human, same as me. READ THE ARTICLE, you'll laugh. I did."

We couldn't be happier for Hugh who just eight months ago penned an emotional essay for Stellar opening up about their sexuality for the first time.

"I believe labels are for clothes, not for people," they said.

"I've never felt I really knew who I was and I didn't like the sounds of the labels that people were giving me so I decided to say nothing."

"Lockdown gave me time to reflect and it occurred to me that no-one ever sticks up for people who don't pick a label."

Hugh and Kurt got engaged earlier this year. Instagram

Hugh explained that as they get to know someone romantically, they're "not interested in their age, gender, sexuality, or religion."

"I'm interested in connecting on a human level. Sexuality has always been very secondary to me. In a way, I now feel very blessed."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.