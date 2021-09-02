Hugh Sheridan has spoken about his experience reading the first script of Back To The Rafters. Getty

"When I read the first script, I just felt very emotional," they said in a video shared to Instagram. "Just the idea of bringing the family back together; it's just very poignant and I think the world needs this show. I think we all need it."

They went on to candidly speak about how they were in a better place when the original Packed To The Rafters was airing.

Back To The Rafters is hitting screens on September 17th. Channel Seven

"I was happier when Packed To The Rafters was on," they said simply.

"There's nothing (the family) can't get through and I think that teaches us how to deal with our own families, and our own life issues, just from a place of the heart."

Late last month, BTTR fans got a first glimpse at the all-new series, set six years after the end of PTTR.

Fans have long been awaiting a Packed to the Rafters reboot. The project was sadly put on hold due to COVID, however the wheels eventually starting turning and now the new series (Back to the Rafters) is coming to Amazon Prime on September 17th this year!

To announce the news, the returning cast appeared in a clip, saying: “We’re back, back to the Rafters. It’s still packed with heart and family, laughter and tears."

We can't wait!