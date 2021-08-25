Where are our favourite family six years on? Amazon

In a new trailer, fans can catch their first glimpse of what the family are up to. But it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Julie and Dave have settled outside of Sydney in the quaint country town of Buradeena - though for how long, we don't know.

A brief return to the city unveils a whole host of problems in their family, with Julie realising she wants to return to Sydney to help her children with their troubles.

In one tense scene, Julie is seen telling her husband she wants to "move back" while he asks her to stay. In another, the pair are seen arguing in front of Ben's house, with Julie tearfully telling him: "we're drifting, Dave."

Could this rift spell trouble for the couple as they celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary?

It's not all sunshine and rainbows for the family. Amazon

While mum and dad appear at odds about their marriage, Nathan (Angus McLaren) still seems to be struggling to have the life he's always wanted.

He's living in Sydney with his son Edward (Kaspar Frost), from his previous relationship with a Russian girlfriend, Saskia (Lauren Clair).

"My life has just fallen apart mum," the single dad tearfully tells Julie in one scene, showing all has not changed for the Rafters.

Ben (Hugh Sheridan) is happily married to a new character, Cassie (Haiha Le), and hoping to start his own family. However, the trailer hints at baby dramas, with the couple seen fighting over children and their future together.

Rachel, formerly portrayed by Jessica Marais and now by Georgina Haig, briefly appears in the trailer. However, we're yet to see what's in store for the fan-favourite character as she leads a secretive life in New York.

Ben is happily married. Amazon

Growing up as the years have gone by, Ruby is now played by Willow Speers. Just like her older sister Rachel, Ruby can be seen maturing into a headstrong and thoughtful girl, concerned about her parent's recent relationship woes.

"One stage of growing up, is realising your parents are just as vulnerable as you," her mother tells her in the trailer.

While some things have changed, others remain same. And isn't that a comfort!

Carbo (George Houvardas) is back and living the dream as a social media influencer, with his own cringeworthy 'Get Carbonated' gag. Donna (Merridy Eastman) is working with Ben and she's as flustered as she ever was by all of his shenanigans. And the family are still celebrating their milestone moments at Shanghai Express.

Carbo is back too! Amazon

In a first-look post earlier this year, Rebecca shared a sneak-peak of the cast together on set and called their reunion the highlight of her year.

"It was such a joy to reunite with this family (with some fantastic new additions)," the actress wrote at the time. "And in a year that brought so much uncertainty - this was definitely one of my highlights from 2020."

We can't wait to see what's in store for the Rafters when the six-part series premieres.

Back To The Rafters will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 17, with all six seasons of the original Packed To The Rafters available to stream now.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.