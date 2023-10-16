1. Consider the layout

Place a console table against one wall, creating a surface for keys, mail and decorative elements. A mirror above the table adds a touch of elegance and also makes the space feel larger.

Myer

Chelsea console table in black, $399 at Myer

You can elevate your entryway with this sophisticated console like this one – fitted with just enough storage to keep the clutter off the tabletops.

SHOP NOW

2. Reflect your style

A small plant or vase of fresh flowers can infuse life into the space. Incorporate elements that bring a smile to your face when you walk in the door. These offer glimpses into you and your family, and are important in setting a theme and making guests feel welcome.

Maison Balzac

La Danse vase, $199 at Maison Balzac

A vase like this handmade glass one from Maison Balzac could help to cultivate all things vibrant and blissful in the home.

SHOP NOW

3. Set the right tone with colour

Opt for calming colours like soft blues or earthy neutrals to create a serene atmosphere. These colours evoke a sense of tranquillity – perfect for transitioning from the hustle of the outside world to the comfort of your home.

4. Take a lesson from Feng shui

Consider placing a small indoor plant near the entryway. Not only does this add a touch of nature, it also promotes positive energy flow. Choose a healthy and vibrant plant, as its growth can symbolise growth and abundance in your life.

hardtofind

Artificial indoor watercress plant, $164.90 at hardtofind

Though, if you don't have much of a green thumb, it may be better to opt for greenery that doesn't require any care at all – such as this piece.

SHOP NOW

5. Don't forget lighting

A well-placed table lamp or wall sconce adds a warm glow and serves as a functional element, ensuring your entryway is well-lit day and night.

Temple & Webster

Omo wall scone, $279 (usually $339) at Temple & Webster

This contemporary wall fixture will make the perfect addition to your entryway, inviting a welcoming ambience with built-in light diffusion technology.

SHOP NOW

Keep things organised

Incorporate storage solutions like hooks for coats and bags or a shoe rack to prevent clutter. An organised entryway not only looks appealing but also helps you start your day on the right foot.

With thoughtful design choices, calming colours and a touch of nature, you'll craft an entryway that not only welcomes you home but also sets the tone for the entire space. So go ahead, open the door to creativity and make your entryway an inviting sanctuary that speaks to your personality.

LEAD IMAGE: Andrew Finlayson/aremediasyndication.com.au

You might also like:

Maximise space and minimise space with these 10 cube storage organisers

The best air purifiers to use in your home as the seasons change