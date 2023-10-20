Supplied

To address the financial barriers that are restricting grocery shoppers from purchasing (and consuming) more vegetables, the 'Try For 5' campaign offers simple solutions to help Aussies get the most out of fresh and frozen vegetables.

These include making the most out of leftovers, using one vegetable in five different ways, how to meal prep effectively, and how to use up the entire vegetable and minimise your level of food waste.

On average across the country, households are spending between $2,000 - $2,500 on fruit and vegetables a year that they end up throwing out.

Supplied

CEO of Fight Food Waste Ltd (a partner of the campaign) Dr Steven Lapidge described this level of wastage as "monumental."

"We conducted the most comprehensive research into food waste behaviours and interventions in Australian homes and found three of the most impactful actions people can start taking to reduce their food waste were leaving a night a week to eat or repurpose leftovers, storing food correctly, and getting creative to use the food you already have."

"These simple actions can help Australian households save food and save up to $2500 a year."

"Australia's food is too good to waste, and we want to see more of the high-quality and nutritious fruit and vegetables feeding people not going to waste."

Supplied

If you'd like to learn more about how you can bring down your grocery bill, combat food waste, and ensure you and your family are getting your five recommended servings of vegetables (and two servings of fruit) per day click here.

RELATED ||

Creative ways that you can use your leftovers

TikTok star Nonna Fina shares her top tips for combating food waste