If you're going into 2023 with the goal to eat out less and start meal prepping then look no further.

The New Year is just around the corner which means the time to prepare to kick your New Years resolutions is now.

What is meal prepping?

To put it simply, meal prepping is preparing your meals for the week to cut down on food waste, save time and ensure healthy meals are readily available to prevent from turning to unhealthy fast food options.

It's also a great way to save cash as you won't be eating out every lunch or dinner and will have delicious food ready to eat and take on the go.

How do I meal prep?

There a multitude of ways to meal prep from batch cooking meals, cooking up pre-proportioned meals to meet nutrition benchmarks or even just preparing your ingredients so when the time to cook does come it's worlds easier.

Prepping ingredients can also be super helpful with kids as it means they can grab ready-made nibbles as soon as they're hungry instead of reaching for unhealthy quick snacks.

Some great meals to meal prep include: