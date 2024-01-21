TIP: Have a constant supply of clean, fresh water for your pet. Getty

Splash out

Who says us humans have to have all the fun? Spoil your fur baby with activities to help keep them cool. “From toys to wading pools and damp towels, there’s an abundance of options to keep your pets entertained and refreshed,” suggests Dr Emerton.

Safety first

While they might be coated in fur, our pets can still get sunburnt – just like us! “Ensure your pets’ sensitive areas are shielded from harmful UV rays,” says Dr Emerton. “With pet-friendly sunscreen, you can confidently protect them from the sun’s intensity.”

Protect those paws

We’re lucky to have comfy shoes to shield our feet, but the same can’t be said for our pets. “Hot pavements can turn a leisurely stroll into a painful experience,” says Dr Emerton. “Before venturing out, use your hand to gauge if the ground is too hot for your pet’s paws.” Also, avoid taking your dog for a walk during the middle of the day. “Opt for morning or evening walks when the pavement is cooler, or walk on the grass where it won’t be as hot,” Dr Emerton suggests.

