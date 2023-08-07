Just like humans, pets can become anxious in a noisy environment with new faces Getty

Food for thought

If you've cooked up a storm to feed guests, its crucial to be aware of any foods that may be toxic to pets.

"It's easy to think that feeding leftover foods to our animals is a great way to keep them occupied and get rid of scraps, but knowing which foods to avoid is important," says Lara.

Keep chocolate, alcohol, avocado skin and stones (flesh is OK), grapes, fruit pips, macadamia nuts, onions, and raisins away from curious paws.

"If you suspect that your pet has eaten any of the above, contact your local vet immediately or call 13PETS and monitor for any changes in their appearance or behaviour," suggests Lara.

It's important to watch out for the signs that your pet may have ingested something it shouldn't have Getty

Excercise before entertaining

It's a good idea to take your pet on a long walk or to the dog park prior to people arriving.

This will help boost serotonin levels and keep them calm and happy.

"A well-exercised dog is less likely to engage in anxious behaviours such as barking or chewing at furniture and will likely be tired from exerting all their energy outside," Lara explains.

There are plenty of ways to support your pet when they are anxious Getty

Safe space

Lara suggests preparing a dedicated safe space or quiet room for furry friends to retreat to it if they are feeling stressed.

"Develop a sanctuary away from loud noises with easy access to food, water, and their favourite toys, treats, and bedding," says Lara.

"This will allow your dog to feel comfortable and safe despite the new variables and can help manage boredom."

If possible, make this safe space a permanent fixture within your home.

"Pets that feel familiar and comfortable within a space will naturally gravitate towards it when it comes to your event," explains Lara.