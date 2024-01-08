The most important thing that you can do is to keep your garden clean. Rake up leaf litter, dry sticks, and debris as any combustible material should be removed from the garden area and composted.
This includes removing any dead wood and loose bark from the surrounding trees and shrubs. It’s a good idea to tackle any long dry grass and weeds too, and add this to the pile.
The benefit of putting all of this on your compost pile is that it adds often overlooked carbon to the mix.
Clever Cleaning
Cut back any trees and shrubs that overhang the house, especially if they are highly flammable such as turpentines, eucalyptus, or conifers, as the oil within the plant will ignite with ease.
Then tackle cleaning out the gutters, making sure that they’re free from anything that can burn easily.
I always add any of the material I get out of the gutter to the compost pile too. This is a great way to start a new pile as it contains bacteria (which is in fact a good thing) that can help accelerate the process of decomposition.
The new year is a great time to clean out and fireproof your garden.
Getty
Mindful planting
If you are selecting plants for a new garden, keep them away from the house and stick to smooth bark trees and plants with fleshy leaves and stems.
Trees such as the Queensland bottle tree and Illawarra flame tree (named after its red flowers, not its ability to burn!) are both excellent choices as they hold plenty of moisture within, so can withstand high heat and flames. However, it’s still a good idea to plant these away from the house.
For plants lying around the house, install lawns and succulent-type ground covers to reduce fuel loads.
Both native Scaevola and pig face are great at covering the ground fast, flowering for prolonged periods of time, and tolerating drought periods once established.
Finish off any new garden beds with pebbles and stones rather than wood chip barks as these styles will not ignite.