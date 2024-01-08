There are things you can do to help lessen the impact of these devastating natural disasters and ensure you’re well-prepared for bush fire season.

Bushfires are a part of Australian life and affect so many areas, not just those in rural regions.

Maintenance is key

The most important thing that you can do is to keep your garden clean. Rake up leaf litter, dry sticks, and debris as any combustible material should be removed from the garden area and composted.

This includes removing any dead wood and loose bark from the surrounding trees and shrubs. It’s a good idea to tackle any long dry grass and weeds too, and add this to the pile.

The benefit of putting all of this on your compost pile is that it adds often overlooked carbon to the mix.

Clever Cleaning

Cut back any trees and shrubs that overhang the house, especially if they are highly flammable such as turpentines, eucalyptus, or conifers, as the oil within the plant will ignite with ease.

Then tackle cleaning out the gutters, making sure that they’re free from anything that can burn easily.

I always add any of the material I get out of the gutter to the compost pile too. This is a great way to start a new pile as it contains bacteria (which is in fact a good thing) that can help accelerate the process of decomposition.