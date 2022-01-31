Juliet joins her husband Charlie on the cast of Better Homes and Gardens. Seven

"Did you know I met @julietlove making a TV show? - she was obviously blown away by my dress sense," Charlie quipped on Instagram, referring to a photo of him in a pink robe and mismatched socks.

"Now, in exciting news she is joining the family at @bhgaus as a guest stylist I’m so proud and excited for her. She’s an amazing interior designer and I’m sure you’ll all learn so much from her," he gushed.

With Juliet now taking on a permanent role with the cast, there's no doubt she and Charlie will continue with the level of work/life balance that they've always shared.

They never fail to have a laugh! Instagram

The couple previously opened up about their marriage in an exclusive chat with New Idea, and included details on the very first time they met.

"I was very nervous," Charlie admitted. "It was back in 2009 and I’d been sent photos of her as she was possibly going to be my co-host on the [then Foxtel] show The Party Garden. I thought, ‘This could go horribly wrong – I could embarrass myself!'"

Luckily for Charlie, those fears were unwarranted as the pair met in a park early one morning and hit it off during a screen-test together for the show.

"The rest is kind of history," Juliet gushed in the interview, while Charlie added: "I fell instantly in love with Juliet."

The couple share two sons together. Instagram

Engaged within 10 months, the couple were married on the NSW South Coast just six months later.

They went on to welcome two children together, sons Leo, nine, and Hartford, seven, and the two credit parenthood in bringing them closer.

"We’ve stayed the same in our relationship, but we get to appreciate our boys together," Charlie said, before reflecting on their relationship dynamic.

"We’re both very similar and different at the same time, which is nice," he said. "We have a very similar sense of humour and outlook on life, but we appreciate the other’s different opinions."

"We’re both very similar and different at the same time, which is nice." Instagram

Their shared humour reflects through their respective Instagram posts, with the couple never missing a birthday or anniversary as a chance to take a cheeky dig at each other.

Juliet also credits her husband for always supporting her in everything she does, with this latest gig no exception.

And we can't wait to see their chemistry continue on the set of Better Homes and Gardens this year.

