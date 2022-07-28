Goodbye Ramsay Street! Ten

One of the first big reveals came when it was confirmed that Sam was Mike Young's (Guy Pearce) daughter, with her heartthrob dad turning up in a slick leather jacket for his Ramsay St return.

Meanwhile Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) broke down and confessed she was only with Karl and Susan Kennedy's son Mal because she wanted their "love and acceptance" and "a reason to come back" to the street.

And just as Jane Harris (Annie Jones) seemed ready to fogive Clive Gibbons (Geoff Payne), she quite literally bumped into Mike and it was clear there was still plenty of emotion between the old flames.

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) came to her senses and realised she wasn't in love with Jarrod 'Toadie' Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) right before his wedding to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan returned for the final episode. Ten

Jane took Mike on a journey down memory lane as they explored each of the houses up for sale, with flashbacks to some of the most iconic moments from the series.

Clive confronted them, leaving Jane and Mike to really think about what they wanted after all these years... and it turns out what they wanted was each other.

Inspired, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) kissed Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) on the eve of Toadie's wedding only to have him run off in shock.

But they made up the very next day after confessing what everyone already knew; that they were both still in love with each other.

There was one final wedding. Ten

Speaking of the wedding, the bride and groom raced down the aisle and couldn't wait to be married - and for once a Ramsay St wedding went off without a hitch.

While everyone was at the ceremony, Charlene and Scott (Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan) arrived back on the street to the tune of Especially For You. How fitting!

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) decided not to move to New York, while Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) returned to be with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

And at the reception the newlyweds were inundated with messages from old friends - including Donna Freedman (Margot Robbie), Nina Tucker (Delta Goodrem) and so many more.

Thanks for the memories, Neighbours. Ten

With so many old friends reminding them how special Ramsay St is, Toadie and Mel made the huge decision not to leave the place they'd called home for so long.

Mike, Jane, Charlene and Scott finally reunited - the four musketeers of Ramsay St - and Amy revealed she was ready to become a mum after getting pregnant with a sperm donor.

The series came to an emotional close as Susan wrote her introduction to the oh so special history book and reminded everyone watching at home how special Ramsay St - and the show - was.

"I think you have to acknowledge everything, celebrate it all - the good, the bad - because all of that makes us who we are," she said as the theme song began to play.

"Everyone deserves a place in the history of Ramsay Street, even those who watched us from afar."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, TV WEEK.