The mystery hots up in Summer Bay Home and Away

“The police seem to have exhausted all of their leads and Maggie and Roo feel they know Leah better than the police, so they feel they simply have to do their own detective work.”

Before long, Maggie and Roo have a lead – but it’s a truly baffling one!

Checking Leah’s blog, Maggie is astonished to discover it’s live again. Why and how has it been reactivated? And has it been the work of Leah?

Home and Away

Meanwhile, Leah’s bereft partner Justin (James Stewart), also grieving the loss of his younger brother, Morgan (Orpheus Pledger), is in a dark place. Struggling to cope, he loses concentration while working at the garage and badly cuts his hand.

Will Justin be OK?

With the police on the case, all that Leah’s distraught partner Justin (James Stewart) could do was hope and pray.

Understandably, though, Justin was barely holding it together as he waited for news of the woman he loves.

But could Justin’s nightmare be just beginning? There’s every possibility that will be the case – and that it relates to a frantic Leah running down a street in none other than a wedding dress!

For more, see this week's issue of New Idea - out now!