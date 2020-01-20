Home and Away 2020: Justin’s living hell over Leah’s disappearance
Is the greatest Summer Bay mystery about to be solved?
When the year ended, hugely beloved long-standing Summer Bay resident Leah (Ada Nicodemou) was missing without a trace.
With the police on the case, all that Leah’s distraught partner Justin (James Stewart) could do was hope and pray.
Understandably, though, Justin was barely holding it together as he waited for news of the woman he loves.
But could Justin’s nightmare be just beginning? There’s every possibility that will be the case – and that it relates to a frantic Leah running down a street in none other than a wedding dress!
Let’s just say, too, that you simply won’t believe what unfolds in 2020!
But there is some good news ahead for Summer Bay fans this year, too. There’s nothing quite like a wedding and at least one of our much-loved couples will say ‘I do’ this year. But, as is often the case in the Bay, the road to the altar could well be a rocky one. Get ready for another unforgettable wedding, Home and Away style!
Meanwhile, one Summer Bay clan will be completely taken by surprise with the arrival of a long-lost family member. The big question is: Will that particular individual be welcomed with open arms?