Speaking to Digital Spy, the actor confessed that he felt it was time his story came to an end.

"In the Home and Away world, anything is possible. Colby could always come back and that storyline sounds like it would be a blast to play.

"I feel a mixture of emotions. Yes, I am sad I won't be playing Colby anymore, but I also feel like his story had to come to that conclusion and I had a blast playing it all out."

Tim did confess that he "will miss putting that police uniform on" as well as all the "life-long friends" he's made during his time in the Bay.

Despite his acceptance of his Home & Away fate, the actor has admitted he was indeed shocked with the way he was written off.

Speaking exclusively to Now To Love, Tim explained that his last scene on the soap wasn't really how he'd envisioned it to be.

“I was really shocked, I was really surprised, you know, surprised that it wasn’t going to be a death to be honest,” Tim admits.

“I was trying to convince [the writers] for a long time, like, I want to go out guns blazing. “But, when I read it, I really loved it; it’s a really nice little end for Colby. He needed to pay the price at some point.”

It looks like it really is the end for Colby on Home & Away. Although, like Tim says, any return is possible in the Bay.

