"Look who just surprised us on set!" Penny McNamee (right) sparked speculation George Mason (left) would be returning to Home and Away after sharing this photo. Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, current star Penny McNamee (Tori) posted a photo of herself alongside George Mason (who played Martin “Ash” Ashford from 2014 to 2018) on the show’s Palm Beach set in Sydney.

“Look who just surprised us on set!” she captioned the pic. “(P.S Never trust a man who has better hair than you). #george #ash”

Speculation was quick to arise in the comments as fans wondered whether his set visit could mean Ash would return to screens any time soon.

George (pictured with Ada Nicodemou, left, and Pia Miller, right) played Ash from 2014 to 2018. Channel Seven

“Returning just to shake up Tori and Christian’s relationship??” asked one follower. “Hoping not as Tori deserves happiness.

Another was less convinced that the photo meant Ash would be back, writing, “I’m not holding my breath. But secretly wishing they would bring back Ash and the Braxtons.”

Kiwi-born George left Home and Away in 2018 and at the time, the actor described his exit as “bittersweet”.

"It was hard to leave, but I was ready to move on," George told TV WEEK.

"It was time to spread my wings and see what other opportunities are out there.”