“My two favourite fake parents ever. I love you and miss you,” Sophie Dillman captioned a series of photos on Instagram of Kestie Morassi and Rohan Nichol. Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes images of Kestie and Rohan throughout their time on the long-running soap.

“Thank you for teaching me and loving me and putting up with me in the early mornings. Don’t forget me when your famous.... again. Love Ziggy xxx”

And it seems the affection is mutual, with both Kestie and Rohan responding in the comments.

“Bubby I love you. I miss you. I hug you. I kiss you,” Kestie wrote, while Rohan added: “Pickle you diamond. I miss your darling face and lion heart. The best of times. X”

Among the photos were some fun off-set snaps. Instagram

Another Home and Away co-star, Penny McNamee also shared heartfelt words to the pair over on her own Instagram account.

“Two extraordinary actors and two of my great friends. Thank you @kestiemorassi and @rohannichol for the many laughs, the excellent chats and for sharing your gifts with all of us,” Penny wrote.

The time was up for Maggie and Ben on Tuesday night as they said goodbye to Summer Bay to embark on a new adventure in Italy together after a tumultuous few months.

The final scenese featuring Kestie (left) and Rohan (right) played out on Home and Away this week. Instagram

“I like to believe Maggie and Ben are going to be able to work through any issues they have and grow old together,” Kestie told New Idea of their characters’ exit. “It’s what they’ve always imagined for their future.”

Kestie said she’ll leave with fond memories of her years on the drama, as well as lifelong friendships.

“I expected it to be wonderful and exciting, but I didn’t expect to fall so deeply in love with the people I worked with,” she said.

“I can’t tell you the joy this job has brought me.”