The Summer Bay community couldn’t be happier that Maggie and Ben (Kestie Morassi and Rohan Nichol, pictured above) are navigating life as a couple once again. Seven

“They’ve decided to give their marriage another go, but they’re very different people now. It’s as if they’re starting over again, which is both exciting and nerve-racking at the same time.”

Meanwhile, it seems the couple have their work cut out for them in trying to convince their daughters Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Coco (Anna Cocquerel) to also leave the Bay.

Will Maggie still be willing to take a leap of faith and move to the other side of the world without her beloved girls by her side?

Also happening in the Bay, the Parata boys are confronted with a travel ban while trying to head back to New Zealand to lay Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) late father Mikaere’s ashes to rest.

“This trip has been on the family’s mind for a while,” reveals Ethan Browne, who plays Nikau’s uncle Tane.

“This is something they all need to do in order to begin the healing process.”

But now it seems the family’s long-anticipated journey may be over before it’s begun.

Just as Gemma (Bree Peters), Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), Tane and Nikau are passing through airport customs, an issue arises.

Ari, Tane and Nikau are all denied access through customs due to the fact that Colby (Tim Franklin) – who is investigating the Diner break-in – has placed a travel ban on the trio.

“Gemma gets through, but the boys don’t,” says Ethan. “It certainly comes as a big shock to all of them.”

