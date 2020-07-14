The time has finally come for Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben (Rohan Nichol) to embark on a new adventure.
With their marriage back on track, this week they farewell the seaside town in preparation to move to Italy – but not before Alf (Ray Meagher) surprises them with a farewell lunch prepared by the entire community!
“I like to believe Maggie and Ben are going to be able to work through any issues they have and grow old together,” says Kestie. “It’s what they’ve always imagined for their future.”
Kestie says she’ll leave with fond memories of her years on the drama, as well as lifelong friendships.
“I expected it to be wonderful and exciting, but I didn’t expect to fall so deeply in love with the people I worked with,” she says.
“I can’t tell you the joy this job has brought me.”
Is there a chance Maggie and Ben could return one day? “Well, we drive off into the sunset … they seem to leave it very open, which is nice,” she added.