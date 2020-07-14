The time has finally come for Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben (Rohan Nichol) to embark on a new adventure. Seven

Kestie says she’ll leave with fond memories of her years on the drama, as well as lifelong friendships.

“I expected it to be wonderful and exciting, but I didn’t expect to fall so deeply in love with the people I worked with,” she says.

“I can’t tell you the joy this job has brought me.”

With their marriage back on track, this week Maggie and Ben farewell the seaside town in preparation to move to Italy. Seven

Is there a chance Maggie and Ben could return one day? “Well, we drive off into the sunset … they seem to leave it very open, which is nice,” she added.

The Summer Bay community couldn’t be happier that Maggie and Ben are navigating life as a couple once again.

Kestie previously said: “Moving to Italy with Ben has always been one of Maggie’s dreams."

The Summer Bay community couldn’t be happier that Maggie and Ben are navigating life as a couple once again. Seven

“They’ve decided to give their marriage another go, but they’re very different people now. It’s as if they’re starting over again, which is both exciting and nerve-racking at the same time,” she said.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!