Jasmine is facing the future Home and Away

“Keeping Robbo’s memory alive is so important to Jasmine, but everything is just so painful for her.

“I don’t know how Jasmine is going to get through this terrible time,” continues Sam. “She is a person who puts her entire heart and soul into absolutely everything she does.”

What's coming for Jasmine? Home and Away

Meanwhile, with Tori’s (Penny McNamee) maternity leave soon coming to an end, Marilyn (Emily Symons) offers to quit her job at the Diner so that she can look after baby Grace during Tori’s shifts.

But is Marilyn, who was deeply traumatised by what she witnessed during the horrific hospital siege, ready to care for Grace?

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!