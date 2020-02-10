Jasmine has finally had enough Home and Away

“It’s all just too much for Jasmine,” says Sam.

But when Colby later tries to comfort a tearful Jasmine, she reveals she has come to a decision. She simply cannot cope with living in the Pier apartment any longer – it reminds her too much of her beloved late husband. She is moving out.

“Being in the Pier apartment, where she lived with Robbo, is simply too much for Jasmine right now,” explains Sam. “Everywhere she looks, there are memories of him, and the pain is unbearable. She has to try to start her journey to heal.”

But where will Jasmine go?

Indeed, for a distraught Jasmine, nothing will be the same again after Robbo's death.

“At first, Jasmine was in disbelief,” says Sam. “She kept thinking, ‘This is impossible! There’s just no way this could have happened.’

“She had all the hope in the world that Robbo would pull through. He was talking to her in the hospital and she thought he would be OK. Now her whole world has been turned upside down.

“Losing Robbo is simply the most devastating thing for Jasmine. He was her soulmate, the love of her life. All that she had in the Bay was Robbo, and for him to be taken away from her – and so suddenly – is excruciatingly painful.”

