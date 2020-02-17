Are Marilyn and John finished? Home and Away

The same, however, cannot be said for John, who finds himself clashing with Ari and Nikau when he spots the newcomers making use of the showers at the Surf Club.

Before long, however, Marilyn has impulsively invited Ari, Gemma and Nikau to stay at her place for as long as they need. Safe to say, John is gobsmacked when he returns home later that day to discover the Paratas have moved in without his knowledge!

“Post-siege, there is now incredible trauma and shock for Marilyn,” says Emily. “Ari was so kind to her when they were being held hostage, and now she feels that no-one else can understand what she went through. She thinks that he was her saviour – that he showed her empathy and kindness when she needed it most – and that she is now indebted to him and his family.”

The Home and Away couple are in trouble Home and Away

But as a heated argument breaks out between Marilyn and John, it’s plain to see that a gulf has formed between the couple. And Marilyn is in no mood to hear anything her husband has to say.

“This causes huge issues between Marilyn and John,” says Emily.

Marilyn refuses, in fact, to retract her offer to the Paratas, informing John that the family is here to stay.

“This takes John completely by surprise,” says Shane.

The next day, Marilyn admits to Irene that her marriage is on shaky ground. Soon after, she also finds herself having a heart-to-heart with Ari. It’s then that she drops a bombshell on the newcomer – she sometimes finds herself wondering why she married John!

“There are definitely big thunderclouds approaching in the John and Marilyn nest,” reveals Shane. “It’s a huge storyline.”

What will Marilyn do now?

