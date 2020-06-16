While the townsfolk of Summer Bay were last week blown away by Evan’s performance, the musician’s son Ryder (Lukas Radovich) is weighed down by a devastating secret. Seven

“But now Ryder is more devastated than anything. It’s terribly sad. He really wants to make as many memories as possible with his father while he still can.”

However, when Ryder this week finally broaches the subject with his dad, Evan appears bewildered.

Upset that he didn’t have the chance to tell Ryder about his illness himself, Evan later makes a shock decision – one he also decides to keep from his son.

Unbeknown to Evan, Ryder is now aware that his father is terminally ill. Seven

After revealing to Alf (Ray Meagher) that he no longer feels able to continue having treatment, Evan secretly resolves to leave town.

Will Ryder find out in time to try and change his father’s mind?

Also happening in the Bay this week, heartbroken Maggie (Kestie Morassi) is set to make a life-changing decision. Seven

Reaching the conclusion that her marriage to Ben is irreparably broken, the school principal decides to apply for a job transfer out of Summer Bay.

“Maggie assumes that Ben and Gemma slept together and that it was all part of Ben’s plan to get back at Maggie, when he was actually just looking for comfort,” says Kestie.

“However, she takes it the wrong way. After 20 solid years of marriage, to think that Ben would be with another woman is absolutely devastating for Maggie,” Kestie explains.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!