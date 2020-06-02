Evan (Cameron Daddo) has had his work cut out for him in winning the trust of Ryder (Lukas Radovich). Seven

“But now Evan is back for a reason that he seems unable to vocalise because he just can’t – the fact that he is dying. Evan wants his son to know who he is, rather than get to know him simply because of the very sad circumstances he has found himself in.

“For Evan’s part, he desperately wants to be in his son’s life. He is so sorry that he wasn’t around when Ryder was growing up. And Ryder is finally starting to trust his father. For this reason, Evan has decided to stay in the Bay with Ryder’s blessing.”

Agrees Lukas, 25: “Ryder has started to form a strong bond now with his father – something Ryder never thought would happen. He has begun to let his guard down and he does feel that Evan will now be an important part of his life …”

With the ice between them thawing at last, Ryder is now ready to put his disdain aside, inviting Evan to attend an impromptu lunch with the rest of the family.

However, unbeknown to Ryder, Evan has terminal cancer – something he has only shared with Roo (Georgie Parker), who has promised to keep his secret. Until now.

In this week’s hugely emotional storylines, Roo – who has repeatedly urged Evan to tell Ryder the devastating truth – is unable to keep silent any longer.

First telling Alf (Ray Meagher) about Evan’s condition, Roo later crumbles, telling Ryder what she knows.

And nothing, it’s safe to say, can prepare the young man for Roo’s heartbreaking revelation.

“There have been a few false starts before this, and Ryder definitely knew something was up,” says Cameron. “But I’m sure he wasn’t thinking it was going to be this. Evan isn’t showing any symptoms and appears to be as fit as a fiddle, so this certainly comes as a huge shock to Ryder.

“But Evan didn’t want this cloud of death hanging over him and Ryder as they begin spending time together,” says Cameron.

“He didn’t want Ryder to feel sorry for him – to feel that he had to be in a relationship with him because of that.

“Evan’s motives are quite honourable and hopefully Ryder will come to see it.”

