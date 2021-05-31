Reports are claiming that Home & Away veterans are beginning to begrudge the young cast members who feel they are entitled to bigger cheques. Channel Seven

When TV executive Rob McKnight was approached for comment, he explained: “The veterans on the show know how hard it is to get consistent work as an actor, so they are happy to have a job, whereas new talents are just looking at their roles [on these soaps] as a stepping stone to Hollywood.

“You can’t blame the older cast for resenting those who don’t respect the decades-long history of the show and what they feel they have helped build. Shows like Home and Away and Neighbours are legacy brands which will still be here long after the new.”

Indeed, while recent Home and Away alum such as Chris Hemsworth, Isabel Lucas, Rebecca Breeds, Luke Mitchell and Samara Weaving have all found varying degrees of success in Hollywood, it’s not the endgame for all.

Kate Ritchie famously appeared on Home & Away with the late Heath Ledger. Channel Seven

“Not everyone wants to be in the blockbusters!” laughs New Idea’s insider. “Ada [Nicodemou] leads a very comfortable life, Georgie [Parker] always wanted to stay put and raise her daughter … they’re just a different breed to these millennials,” says the insider.

Rob, who previously produced Channel Seven’s Sunrise and The Morning Show, says that an increasing amount of newcomers on Home and Away struggle to see the appeal in the famous soap.

“The older cast have seen hot new things come and go – eventually they all leave, despite the level of fame they achieve. There are a few exceptions who play their cards right and move on to other projects within the network,” he says.

Summer Bay's alumni reunited during Dancing With The Stars: All Stars. Instagram

Another source of contention behind the scenes is said to be contract changes that were put in place recently, which limits the endorsements and ambassadorships available to the young stars.

“Things have changed so much. Years ago, the young ones on the smaller salaries did weekend nightclub appearances and earned thousands on top to subsidise their measly pay, but production has stopped all that,” dishes the insider, who adds Channel Seven must “approve all endorsements prior”, making it difficult for them to earn additional pay.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!