Bec and Kate pictured back in the earlier days of their friendship. Image: Getty

The source claims Melbourne-based Bec has become reliant on Kate as a friendly sounding-board.

“Life in isolation during the Melbourne shutdown has been anything but easy for the Hewitt clan,” the source says.

“There have been reports of clashes between Bec and Lleyton and then she was spotted without her wedding ring.”

But backing one another through marriage crises is nothing new for the pair.

Bec was reportedly an unwavering support to Kate a few years back when her marriage to Stuart Webb “hit troubled waters”, which was around the time of the rugby player’s drink driving charge.

“It was an awful time for everyone,” the source spills.

Bec and Kate pictured with their fellow Home And Away co-stars Ada Nicodemou and Kimberley Cooper. Image: Getty

Despite whispers the friends had lost touch, Kate reached out to Bec knowing that she could openly confide in her pal.

“These two are so very protective of each other,

having always confided their most personal secrets,” the source explains.

“Kate has remained tight-lipped about her marriage and whether the pair can ever reconcile,” the source explains.

“[But] Bec knows everything and has not told a soul.

Bec (top left) and Kate (bottom left-centre), reunited with some fellow Home And Away pals recently, including Chris Hemsworth. Image: Instagram

Since then, the source says the pair have become closer again this year during the pandemic. Bec shares details about her roller-coaster marriage with Lleyton, and Kate is a great listener.

“[Now] it’s Kate who knows all but is not saying a word,” says the source.

“Everyone who knows Kate knows that loyalty is one of her best qualities – and it is something that Bec is depending on right now.”

Bec and Kate, pictured here alongside Chris Hemsworth (right) have been leaning on each other recently. Image: Instagram

When border restrictions ease, the source claims the celebrity mums are already plotting a reunion for them and their children. It’s just the latest step towards being the tight-knit friends that Kate and Bec once were.

“When all the chips are down, Kate and Bec know they always have each other in their corner,” explains the source.

“And that has been something both of the women have needed more than ever over the past 12 months.”

For more stories like this, pick up the latest issue of New Idea, on sale now.