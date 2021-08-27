Matt Evans will join Home and Away soon. Instagram

Matt stole hearts on The Voice in 2020 as part of Team Delta, performing a stirring rendition of INXS’ Need You Now before joining forces with fellow singer Janie Gordon to compete as a duo.

Although Matt wasn’t able to make it to the end of the competition, his stint resonated with audiences and his star power has been on the rise ever since.

Following his stint on the reality show, he scored a modelling contract and two acting agents.

The 25-year-old stole hearts. Nine

Speaking to The Mud Mag, Matt spoke about what it meant to be following his dream.

“When I was young, I always felt that my path to success was going to be different. When I found the arts, I felt special. I knew this was a journey I wanted to take," he told the publication.

As well as his new friends he’s no doubt making on the set of the soap, Matt is also close to former Home and Away star Mark Furze who competed in the same season of The Voice.

Mark was best known as Ric Dalby, a character he portrayed from 2004 to 2008.

Stay tuned for when Matt appears on screens!