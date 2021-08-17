Home And Away has been rolling out hot newcomers left, right and centre this year and the latest cast addition, Jacqui Purvis, is no exception.
Honestly, do any average citizens reside in Summer Bay? We’re yet to see evidence of it.
Jacqui is joining the beautiful people of the famous coastal town as Felicity Newman, a no-filter firecracker of a woman who is set to find herself in a romantic entanglement with equally attractive resident, Tane (Ethan Browne).
Tane, trying to haul himself out of his break-up funk with Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), hits the nightclub, where he sees Felicity.
A little Coyote Ugly-style dancing on the bar later and the couple find themselves back at Felicity’s place.
Tane awakes to quite a shock.
Seven
But the next morning, as Tane tries to sneak out of her bedroom, he bumps into the very person he didn't want to see: Felicity's brother and housemate, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).
So, who is Jacqui Purvis?
You may recognise the actress from rival soap Neighbours.
That’s right, Jacqui spent a brief stint on Ramsay Street in 2019 as Melissa Lohan, the ex-girlfriend of Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).
Remember me?
Ten
Chloe wasn’t exactly pleased to see her ex when she turned up at her door given their relationship had ended badly but after some encouragement from her family she decided to give things another shot.
Things didn’t work out and Mel left Erinsborough for good shortly after.
Jacqui has also appeared in 2020 film A Lion Returns and TV series Mammon and Black Comedy.