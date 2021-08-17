Tane awakes to quite a shock. Seven

But the next morning, as Tane tries to sneak out of her bedroom, he bumps into the very person he didn't want to see: Felicity's brother and housemate, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

So, who is Jacqui Purvis?

You may recognise the actress from rival soap Neighbours.

That’s right, Jacqui spent a brief stint on Ramsay Street in 2019 as Melissa Lohan, the ex-girlfriend of Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Chloe wasn’t exactly pleased to see her ex when she turned up at her door given their relationship had ended badly but after some encouragement from her family she decided to give things another shot.

Things didn’t work out and Mel left Erinsborough for good shortly after.

Jacqui has also appeared in 2020 film A Lion Returns and TV series Mammon and Black Comedy.