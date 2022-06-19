And with six nominations, the Home and Away cast are looking particularly good this year!

Every year at the TV WEEK Logie Awards, we love to see the who's who of the Australian television scene dressed to the nines on the red carpet.

Along with the show's Most Popular Drama Program nomination, certain players are also up for top awards.

Veteran actor Ray Meagher is up for the coveted Gold Logie gong as well as the Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor, whilst his co-stars Ada Nicodemou and Sophie Dillman are both nominated for the Most Popular Actress Silver Logie.

Finally, Matt Evans, who played troubled bad boy Theo Poulos before leaving the show to focus on music, is nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

There is no doubt the 2022 Logie Awards will go down in the Home and Away history books, and based on their red carpet looks alone, the fans are the real winners!

Keep scrolling to see the Home and Away team's best moments on the 2022 red carpet.